Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Monday three-tenths of a cent to $4.857, a day after it dropped a half cent.

The average price rose 9.8 cents over the previous 16 days, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.4 cents more than one week ago and 4 cents higher than one month ago but 99 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.516 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $3.565, a day after it dropped two-tenths of a cent. It is 2.2 cents more than one week ago but 1.2 cents less than one month ago and 96.7 cents lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.451 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“Gas demand has fallen nearly 10% since the holiday, as folks have returned to their day-to-day driving routines,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

“Typically, this would lower gas prices, but such a move is being countered for now by the increasing cost for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline.”

