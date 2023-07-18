UPDATE: Crews Make Steady Progress on 8,200-Acre Rabbit Fire

LAKEVIEW (CNS) – The Rabbit Fire in Lakeview remained 45% contained Tuesday after burning 8,283 acres, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

The fire had minimal activity overnight, with smoldering in heavy fuels, according to the fire department. Crews built containment lines and patrolled for hot spots and will do the same Tuesday, amid more extreme heat and low humidity.

The broke out around 3:30 p.m. Friday northeast of Gilman Springs Road and Jack Rabbit trail. Officials said 152 structures were threatened, but no structures have been destroyed or damaged.

An evacuation order was reduced to an evacuation warning Tuesday for an area east of Jack Rabbit Trail, north of Gilman Springs, south and west of First Street and west of Highway 79.

All previous evacuation warnings were lifted, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

Southbound Highway 79 from Gilman Springs to Beaumont Avenue re-opened Tuesday morning. All other roads remained open, but officials urged drivers to be cautious as firefighters were still out working on full containment and control of the fire.

An evacuation center closed Monday night. Those needing assistance were advised to call the Red Cross at 855-891-7325. Those needing assistance with animal evacuations were asked to call the Riverside County Department of Animal Services at 951-358-7387.

A total of 184 fire engines, 20 water tenders, seven helicopters and 30 hand crews were involved in the firefighting effort, numbering 1,578 total personnel, according to Cal Fire Riverside. Additional air tankers were flying in from throughout the state.

One civilian was injured. There were no details on who was injured or how serious the injury was.

Full containment was expected Friday, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Rabbit Fire was the largest of four brush fires that broke out Friday and Saturday across the county. The other three were fully or near-fully contained by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.