Double Tree Hilton Golf Resort to Host the Escape Bachata & Salsa Festival

The Double Tree Hilton Golf Resort in Palm Springs is hosting a four day salsa festival from Friday 21 through July 24th. Enough time for a lot of dancing!

For more information or if you want to sign up, head to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/escape-bachata-salsa-festival-tickets-390417769057.