Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for Third Time in Four Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County decreased Wednesday for the third time in four days following a run of nine consecutive increases totaling 7.2 cents.

The average price dropped four-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.849, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It decreased a half-cent Sunday, rose three-tenths of a cent Monday and dropped four-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The average price is 1.7 cents more than one week ago and 3.2 cents higher than one month ago but 96.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.524 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose six-tenths of a cent to $3.569, ending a four-day streak where it changed by two-tenths of a cent or less each day. It was unchanged Saturday, dropped two-tenths of a cent Sunday, rose one- tenth of a cent Monday and decreased two-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 2.8 cents more than one week ago but nine-tenths of a cent less than one month ago and 92.6 cents lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.447 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

