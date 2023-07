Dream Come True: Lady Knight turned Lady Cougar

Shadow Hills’ Standout Angela Vine to run track with CSU San Marcos this Fall. But the young Cougar to be says it’s been a long time coming. It’s been on her mind and in the works for quite some time and now all her hard work is paying off.

Our Tali Letoi spoke with Angela and Coach DeTamble about the next step and the journey it took to get there.