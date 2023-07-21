Containment of 8,200-Acre Rabbit Fire Grows to 95%

LAKEVIEW (CNS) – Containment of the Rabbit Fire in Lakeview was at 95% Friday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

The update to the containment figure was announced at 7 a.m. Friday and was the first since 7 p.m. Thursday when it was increased from 85% to 90%.

Firefighters faced excessive heat and low relative humidity Friday, along with steep rugged terrain as they worked to strengthen containment lines and provide suppression repairs when necessary, according to the department.

Firefighters will continue to patrol overnight and extinguish interior fires within the burned area, a department official said.

Full containment was expected Sunday, two days later than previously expected, according to the department.

All evacuation warnings were lifted as of noon Wednesday.

The fire has burned 8,283 acres, a figure that has not changed since Monday night when it was updated from 7,950 acres.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. July 14 northeast of Gilman Springs Road and Jack Rabbit trail. Officials said 152 structures were threatened, but no structures have been destroyed or damaged.

A total of 184 fire engines, 20 water tenders, seven helicopters and 30 hand crews were involved in the firefighting effort, numbering 1,578 total personnel, according to Cal Fire Riverside. Additional air tankers were flying in from throughout the state.

One civilian was injured. There were no details on who was injured or how serious the injury was.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Rabbit Fire was the largest of four brush fires that broke out July 14 and 15 across Riverside County. The other three were fully or nearly fully contained by Tuesday.

