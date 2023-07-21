County’s Jobless Rate Jumps to 5% in June

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Payroll cuts in multiple sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate up to 5% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department.

The countywide jobless rate in June, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was six-tenths of a percentage point higher than in May, when the rate was 4.4%.

According to figures, the June rate was nearly a full percentage point above the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment stood at 4.1%.

An estimated 57,000 county residents were recorded as out of work last month, and 1,078,700 were employed, according to EDD.

Mecca had the highest unemployment rate countywide in June at 12.2%, followed by Coachella at 9.2%, Cherry Valley at 9%, Hemet at 6.9%, and Idyllwild-Pine Cove at 6.8%.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties — the Inland Empire — in June was also 5%, up from 4.4% in May, according to figures.

Bi-county data indicated that payrolls declined by the widest margin in the leisure and hospitality sector, which shed 1,600 positions.

Additional losses were recorded in the financial services, health services, manufacturing, professional business services and public sectors, which altogether lost 2,400 jobs, data showed.

The agricultural and construction sectors expanded by 2,200 positions, while miscellaneous unclassified industries added another 100, officials said.

The information technology and mining sectors were unchanged.

Data indicated that the statewide non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in June was 4.9%.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.