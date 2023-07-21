Little Change to Average Riverside County Gas Price

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped one-tenth of a cent Friday to $4.843.

The average price has decreased five of the past six days, dropping 1.6 cents, following a run of nine consecutive increases totaling 7.2 cents, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 1 cent less than one week ago and 91.6 cents lower than one year ago but 3.3 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.53 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

“Gas prices in Southern California have dropped slightly since last week,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Demand for fuel remains strong as many are taking summer road trips. Crude oil prices have been climbing since the beginning of June, which could mean we could see an increase in fuel prices before the end of summer.”

The national average price rose for the third consecutive day, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.587. It has increased 2.4 cents over the past three days, including 1.1 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago and six- tenths of a cent higher than one month ago but 85.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.429 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

