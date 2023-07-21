UPDATE: Palm Springs Flight Canceled Due to 118-Degree Heat

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A flight leaving from the Palm Springs International Airport was canceled due to high temperatures, a spokesperson with SkyWest Airlines said Friday.

Palm Springs experienced temperatures reaching 118 degrees Thursday afternoon, causing a flight to be delayed and later canceled, according to SkyWest Airlines. It was unknown how any other delays and cancellations occurred at Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) Thursday.

“Yesterday, SkyWest Airlines Flight 5512, operating as United Express from Palm Springs to Denver, experienced a delay and was later canceled due to high temperatures in Palm Springs and thunderstorms in Denver,” SkyWest Airlines officials said in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are re-accommodating passengers on other flights.”

Friday has a forecasted peak temperature of 119 degrees Farenheit, though it was not immediately known if the airport anticipates any more delays or cancellations due to the heat.

“Since decisions to delay or cancel are made by the airlines, we cannot predict if we will or won’t have any canceled or delayed flights at PSP today,” Meier said Friday. “When asked, we tell passengers to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight status information.”

PSP Deputy Director of Aviation, Marketing & Air Service Daniel Meier told City News Service that airlines are not required to report their reasons for flight delays and cancellations, which they are the sole decision makers in, to the airport.

Meier said that though similar delays have occurred at PSP in the past, it’s not common or exclusive to Palm Springs as heat-related delays also occur at airports in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson and Denver.

“We’re not expecting any more delays or cancellations today,” a spokesperson with the SkyWest Airlines told CNS Friday. “Unfortunately, there just happened to be weather concerns yesterday.”

More information about PSP airlines and their contacts can be found at https://flypsp.com/airline-baggage/.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.