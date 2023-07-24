Firebirds influence new wave of young hockey fans

Many local Coachella Valley Firebirds fans aren’t just counting the days down to the home opener, they’re picking up sticks and hitting the ice themselves to kill time this off-season. The Firebirds have influenced a new wave of hockey fans and enthusiasts.

Several local young athletes have been escaping the heat and hitting the ice at the Berger Iceplex Foundation to learn the game of hockey and work on their own game.

Our Tali Letoi spoke with several fans who are taking advantage of the free skate hours throughout the week.

During the team’s exit interviews, Jimmy Schuldt, who also re-signed with the Firebirds, says he loves seeing the impact of the team on the entire Valley and can’t wait to see the first NHL player from the Desert as well.