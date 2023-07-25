Average Riverside County Gas Price Extends Run of Stability

Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose one-tenth of a cent Tuesday to $4.849, the fourth time in five days it has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less.

The average price dropped one-tenth of a cent Friday and Saturday, and rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday and four-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is four-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 82.2 cents lower than one year ago but 6.8 cents more than one month ago.

The average price has dropped $1.524 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose four cents to $3.636, its seventh consecutive increase. It has increased 7.3 cents over the past seven days, including two-tenths of a cent Monday. It is 6.2 cents more than one month ago but 71.9 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.38 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“If you’re a motorist with a tank on “E,” you probably would be wise to fill up sooner rather than later,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations, tweeted Monday.

“The national average price of gasoline could rise 5-10 (cents per gallon) this week with increases of 10-25 (cents per gallon) in some states.”

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

