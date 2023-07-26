Average Riverside County Gas Price Records Largest Increase Since Feb. 17

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest increase since Feb. 17 Wednesday, rising 2.8 cents to $4.877, after changing by two-tenths of a cent or less four of the previous five days.

The average price is 2.8 cents more than one week ago and 10.1 cents higher than one month ago but 76.6 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.496 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The average price dropped one-tenth of a cent Friday and Saturday, and rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday, four-tenths of a cent Monday and one- tenth of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price rose 5.1 cents to $3.687, the eighth consecutive increase. It has increased 12.4 cents over the past eight days, including 4 cents Tuesday. It is 11.8 cents more than one week ago and 11.4 cents higher than one month ago but 64 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.329 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

