Desert Hot Springs Mobile Home Fire Displaced Many, Residents Asking Community for Help

On top of losing their homes to the fire that happened to The Country Squire Mobile Home Park two months ago, residents are still being required to pay rent for their spot by August 1st despite the unlivable circumstances within the disastrous situation.

Residents have expressed their frustrations, and are asking major questions to the property managers in person. The answers that were given only continued their heartbreak.

One resident states, “I feel like they’re just seeing us as dollar signs. I don’t feel like they’re seeing us as humans. as people that are really struggling as it is.”

Several GoFundMe pages have been created to help fundraise some of the residents who have been displaced by the fire. You can go donate to help with the links provided.

NBC Palm Springs has not individually verified the validity of each of these GoFundMe pages. Incentive to verify the validity of these links at your own discretion is advised.

Perez Family Fire Relief Fundraiser

Elizabeth Ojeda Fire Fundraiser

Victor Hernandez Aza Fire Fundraiser