‘Mr. Game 5’ Jeremy McKenna re-signs with Firebirds

Another Forward re-signs to remain in the nest with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Jeremy McKenna, who proved himself a playoff hero during the Firebirds’ historic Calder Cup run, will be suiting up come October with the Birds.

McKenna came alive in the postseason, netting six goals and six assists while three of those came in crunch time for not one but two crucial must-win Game 5’s. He played most of the season in the ECHL with the Kansas City Mavericks before joining the Firebirds later in the regular season.

But Mckenna’s capitalized on the opportunity to continue battling with the Firebirds come October.