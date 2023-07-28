2 People Injured in Indio Pursuit Crash

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

INDIO (CNS) – Two people were taken to a hospital Friday after a person suspected of driving a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Indio, terminating a pursuit by sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies found a stolen vehicle at around 11:30 a.m. Friday and tried to pull it over near Fred Waring Drive and Adams Street, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News Service. A pursuit ensued once the suspect vehicle failed to pull over.

“The pursuit terminated in the area of the (Interstate) 10 Freeway and Jackson Street when the suspect collided with a vehicle occupied by two and rolled into the wash,” Deirdre told CNS. “The driver of the involved vehicle was evaluated on the scene, and the passenger was transported to a local hospital for a complaint of pain.”

The suspect was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Deirdre.

The investigation remained ongoing.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

