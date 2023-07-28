Imperial Irrigation District Puts Energy Conserve Alert Into Effect

COACHELLA (CNS) – With temperatures expected to soar again, an Imperial Irrigation District “conserve alert” will continue until Saturday night.

The alert — which is a call to conserve energy as the demand for power could outstrip supply — went into effect Thursday. Customers are encouraged to conserve energy from 4 to 9 p.m.

Conserve alerts are issued when electrical demand is high, which is generally during heat waves, IID officials said.

According to the National Weather Service, an excessive heat warning will be in effect for the Coachella Valley until Friday night, with temperatures of up to 118 degrees expected.

IID encourages customers to set their air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., turn off unnecessary lights, unplug or turn off unused electrical devices, keep blinds and drapes closed, and use floor or ceiling fans when possible.

IID provides power to La Quinta, Indio, Coachella, Bermuda Dunes and other unincorporated areas, as well as small parts of Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells.

More information can be found at iid.com/conservealert.

