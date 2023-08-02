Bonny Fire Near Aguanga at 2,305 Acres, 60% Containment

AGUANGA (CNS) – The Bonny Fire in and around the Cahuilla Indian Reservation southeast of Aguanga was 60% contained Wednesday, with full containment expected Monday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The increase from Tuesday’s 50% containment was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and had been steadily increasing daily this week.

“Firefighters made strong progress overnight, reinforcing containment lines and patrolling the fire area,” fire officials said Wednesday morning. “The fire stayed within the same perimeter, with no fire spread.”

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, evacuation warnings were lifted for all areas north of the southern Cahuilla Reservation boundary; the area north of San Diego County line, east of Terwilliger Road, south of La Cima Road/Indian Paint Brush Road and west of Anza Borrego State Park.

Evacuation orders are in effect north of the San Diego County line, east of Bonny Lane, south of Ramsey Road and west of Chapman Road.

Evacuation warnings are in effect north of the San Diego County line and Ramsey Road; east of Spanish Spur Trail, south of Cahuilla Reservation boundary and west of Terwilliger Road.

The fire was reported about 2:50 p.m. Thursday in the area of Bonny and Barber lanes and has burned 2,305 acres, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, the fire nearly swept across Chapman and Johnston roads, prompting Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters to unload in the immediate vicinity of several homes, protecting them from damage, according to reports from the scene.

One outbuilding and a vehicle were destroyed Friday afternoon.

One firefighter was injured over the weekend, though not seriously.

Cal Fire tankers and choppers have been rotating in and out of the area, providing support to an estimated 2,000 personnel on the ground, including county engine and hand crews, as well as strike teams and other firefighters from the Corona Fire Department, Hemet Fire Department, Murrieta Fire & Rescue and other agencies.

Hot shot crews from Kern County were also dispatched to the area.

The area is sparsely populated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.