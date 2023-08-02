Outbook Book Club To Hold Monthly Discussion Night

Pristine Villarreal

Outbook Book Club is holding it’s monthly discussion night Wednesday, August 2.

Selections are chosen by group members and highlight a mix of new LGBTQ+ releases and influential classics.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of every month in the Learning Center at the Palm Springs Public Library.

Come early at 6pm for a social mixer before the discussion begins.

For more information visit the website https://www.palmspringsca.gov/government/departments/library/outbook-book-club, or contact Book Club Coordinator Hubertus Zegers at hwzegers@gmail.com.

