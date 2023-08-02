Top Rated Restaurants in the Coachella Valley

If your a food reviewer, Yelp has your back. The top rated restaurants according to Food Reviewer will help you save time by going to the very best the Valley has to offer.

Palm Spring’s “Chef Tanya’s Kitchen” ranks as the most liked restaurant in the city according to Yelp reviews.

In Desert Hot Springs it’s “Taste of India” will have you tasing all of the delicious flavors India has to offer.

A full list of all of Coachella Valley’s top rated restaurants can be found here (not in order of rating):

Hoja Blanca

It’s A Wrap

Restaurante Los Primos

Arroyo’s Cafe Deli & Mo

Kuma Catering

Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Cafe

Majestic Tacos

Wrap Houz

Weenee Roadhouse

Palm Springs Drag Brunch

Holiday House

Dragon Cafe

Chef Tanya’s Kitchen

Haus of Pizza

Gabino’s Creperie

Le Fern

Outside The Masa

uniQue bite eatery

VFW Post 1534

The Lunch Spot

Freddie’s Kitchen at the Cole

Swiss Cafe Bakery & Marketplace

Diana’s Bakery

Angie’s Deli

The Front Porch

Mr. B’s Subs

Meester Zebra

C’los

Breakfast Republic

MD Burger Spot

To find all of these restaurant locations, hours and more, go to the Yelp website here.