Blood Bank’s Supplies Rapidly Shrinking, Donors Sought

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is scrambling to find donors amid a supply deficit that’s complicating efforts to treat cancer patients and others in need of transfusions, it was announced Thursday.

“The summer months have put an enormous strain on the community’s blood supply,” LifeStream CEO Dr. Rick Axelrod said. “All eligible donors are needed now. Platelets are especially important, as adults and children with cancer need frequent platelet transfusions as part of their treatments. About 50% of hospital platelet inventory goes to cancer patients.”

LifeStream provides product to more than 80 hospitals throughout Southern California.

“It’s not just platelets that are needed,” Axelrod said. “Our whole blood inventory has also taken a huge hit this summer. Our appointment numbers are not where they need to be to fulfill hospital orders.”

LifeStream has been contending with lean supplies, especially type O blood types and platelets, since last year.

“We ask anyone who is able to donate blood to make a lifesaving appointment,” Axelrod said. “Only one hour of your time can save three lives with a single blood donation.”

LifeStream’s donor appointment line is 800-879-4484. Appointments can also be made online via http://www.LStream.org.

Prospective donors must be at least 15 years old, and anyone under 17 must have parental consent. Mini physical exams will be required before a donation can proceed.

LifeStream has donation centers in Hemet, La Quinta, Murrieta, Rancho Mirage and Riverside. There are additional sites in San Bernardino County, as well as mobile clinics.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.