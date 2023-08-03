Ellie Kemper Talks About Finding Happiness

It’s always a pleasure talking to Ellie Kemper. From “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” to her current Netflix rom-com “Happiness for Beginners,” the actress has always been warm and sweet.

In “Happiness for Beginners,” Kemper is Helen, a recent divorcee who goes on a wilderness survival course. Little does she know, it’s the beginning of her happiness.

Base on Katherine Center’s popular novel, “Happiness for Beginners” also stars Luke Grimes, Ben Cook, Nico Santos, and Blythe Danner and is now streaming on Netflix.