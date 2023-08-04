Palm Springs Animal Shelter Prepares For Annual Adoption Event

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is already at maximum capacity, and we’re helping raise awareness over the next few weeks, to help clear the shelter.

The Clear the Shelter annual adoption event, is an opportunity for everyone to adopt a new furry friend, free of charge.

“The animal world is very different, a lot of people don’t get to see from a day to day basis. We have kennels that are being tripled and doubled when they shouldn’t really, honestly be singled.” says Karen Rivera, a Med Lead Technician with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

As of recently, the shelter has seen a spike in animals being brought into their facility from dogs, to cats, to guinea pigs, and even bunnies.

“The shelter is over capacity, whatever comes through these doors. As of recently there’s been a high amount of dogs that have been coming in, so we are really overcrowded and we really do need people to come out and adopt.” Rivera says.

They’re hosting their largest event of the year.

“Just come into our lobby. Our customer service team greets you and they ask you what you’re interested in looking for, and they assist you regarding, if it’s a cat, dog, or guinea pig and then they’ll help find a perfect match for you.”

The adoption fees for the weekend will be covered by Boozehounds, a dog-friendly restaurant in Palm Springs.

All that’s needed when adopting, is some form of identification.

Some families, just finding out about the adoption weekend, are waiting and preparing to pick up their new best friends, next weekend.

“I think it’s a good idea because it’ll help the animals move home faster.” one visitor says.

With employees encouraging locals to adopt not shop.

“It’s not a good environment for them. It would be a much better environment for them in your homes in a loving home rather than here being stressed.” Rivera says.

The adoption event starts Saturday the 12th at 10 a.m., and continues until Sunday evening.