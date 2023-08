Indio Family Needs Help Locating Missing Family Member

Ricardo Gonzales Estrada was last seen in his home in Indio on July 30th.

Police officially reported him missing two days later.

Ricardo is 40 years old, has brown hair, brown eyes, and stands at around 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Anyone with any information is urged to call The Indio Police department at 760-391-4033.