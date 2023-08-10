Authorities Investigate Fatal Hit-and-Run in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Authorities Thursday continued investigating a hit- and-run collision in Palm Desert after a pedestrian was found dead on a roadway.

Deputies of the Palm Desert sheriff’s station responded to a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian hit-and-run collision near Country Club and Barrington drives at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Matt Martinez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Martinez said that upon arrival, deputies found an unidentified victim on the eastbound lanes of Country Club Drive who was subsequently pronounced dead on the scene.

“There is no suspect in custody and it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision,” Martinez wrote in a statement. The Palm Desert Traffic Collision Reconstruction Team was investigating.

Anyone with information on the fatal hit-and-run was asked to call Deputy Broughton of the Palm Desert sheriff’s station at 760-836-1600.

