UPDATE: Fire Burns 8 Mobile Homes Near Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Fire engulfed eight mobile homes in Desert Hot Springs Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Fire crews responded at 3:54 p.m. to the 17000 block of North Indian Canyon Drive to a report of a residential structure fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

By 4:30 p.m., an official with the agency said that four mobile homes were involved. Crews from the Cathedral City and Palm Springs fire departments responded to the scene to assist with the blaze.

About 15 minutes later, however, fire officials said eight mobile homes were “fully involved in fire.”

“Due to heavy wind conditions, multiple additional resources responding,” fire officials said.

North Indian Canyon Drive was closed for water lines as fire crews battled the flames, according to the CHP.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Four mobile homes were destroyed, three were damaged, no one was displaced as all homes were vacant.

This story is currently developing.

