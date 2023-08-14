UPDATE: 1 Person Dead in La Quinta After Shooting Near Highway 111

LA QUINTA (CNS) – A 16-year-old boy was found dead with a gunshot wound Monday in La Quinta and a 17-year-old boy was identified as the suspect.

Deputies responded at 1:50 a.m. Monday to the 78900 block of Highway 111 in La Quinta to a report of a shooting, a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department representative told City News Service.

“Upon arrival, (deputies) found a 16-year-old male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound, inside a vehicle,” Sgt. Ben Ramirez wrote in a statement. “The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation, which determined the unidentified victim was shot inside of the vehicle by a 17-year-old boy, according to Ramirez.

It was unclear if the suspect had been arrested.

The investigation was ongoing and no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call CHU Investigator Mendoza at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Henson with the Thermal sheriff’s station Investigations Bureau at 760-863-8990.

