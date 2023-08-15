Downtown Jewelry Store Robbery Attempt and Shooting Under Investigation

Just after 3:00 PM, Tuesday afternoon, PSPD responded to reports of a possible robbery in progress, at a jewelry store, on the 190 block of S Palm Canyon.

Witnesses say two male suspects entered the store with hammers. Shots were fired inside by an employee and the circumstances surrounding what led to the shooting are still under investigation. The suspects ran away on foot and it’s unknown at this time whether or not they got away with any valuables.

Officers searched the surrounding area for the suspects, but they were not located.

There are no reports of any injuries.

If you have any additional information, PSPD asks that you please come forward. You can reach out directly to the PSPD Investigations Division at (760) 323-8121, or share any anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (760) 347-7867.