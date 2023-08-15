Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Parts of Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of Riverside County with dangerously hot conditions and temperatures up to 114, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday.

The Coachella Valley and Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, La Quinta and Coachella are under the excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

In the mountains and the Inland Empire, a heat advisory has been issued from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach 98 in areas below 5,000 feet. Much warmer than normal conditions at night will contribute for heat stress, the NWS said.

Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona can expect high temperatures between 99 and 104 degrees.

Extreme heat can significantly increase the potential for heat related illness. The NWS recommends taking extra precautions for those working outside, and when possible to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

