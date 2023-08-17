Palm Springs Art Museum Family+ Series’ Summer Edition to Conclude Sunday

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum Family+ series’ summer edition will conclude Sunday as students have returned to school, making way for next month’s new edition of back-to-school themed workshops and activities.

The Family+ series was revised as “Family+ Summer Artist Studio,” in an effort to beat the summer heat, featuring single local artists using a specific medium to lead workshops and sharing their work inside the museum, according to a statement from the museum.

The last iteration of the series’ summer edition will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the museum’s Annenberg Theater, 101 Museum Drive, according to Scott Slaven of the Palm Springs Art Museum. Though the event is free, attendees are asked to register in advance at store.psmuseum.org/family- plus/.

“On Aug. 20, artist Nicholas Megalis will guide attendees through a workshop designed to help beginners explore the world of art and build confidence in their creative abilities,” museum officials wrote in a statement. “The interactive activity will explore the improvisational potential of text art, drawing and coloring.”

Workshops will run continuously throughout the day, according to museum officials. The series will return Sept. 17 with a theme of back-to- school workshops and activities.

More information about the Family+ series can be found at psmuseum.org/events/programs-events.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.