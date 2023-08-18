Palm Springs Indians have high expectations ahead of season

The Friday Night Grind returns to the Coachella Valley with several competitive teams looking to pull away from the pack this year. The Palm Springs Indians’ competitive spirit is evident behind a strong young backfield plus a vetted Offensive Line.

It’s a new year for the Indians and a new voice directing from the sideline. Head Coach Darryl Goree enters his first season in his position but knows a thing or two about winning as well as Indians football.

“I’m really excited to see how our kids perform. I’ve been with them since they been here but its my first time leading the show,” Goree says. “But I’m really excited to see how they perform.”

The team is not only excited but feel closer than ever before.

“Last season and the season before we haven’t really been as tight knit as we are this year and I just feel like this season is really going to be it, says Senior Jaeden Smoot. “It’s just a tight team this year and this is really going to help us this year.

The Indians kick their season off at home August 18th against Granite Hills.

Be sure to tune it at 11pm for all the high school football highlights on Friday Night Lights sponsored by Honda of the Desert, with our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien!