Active Road Closures and Traffic Alerts

INDIO – Here is a list of roads in Indio reported as closed due to the storm. Please note that conditions are changing rapidly and there may be additional roads experiencing flooding. For your safety DO NOT drive on any road if you cannot see the pavement due to flowing or standing water. Avoid these areas.

Closures:

Clinton Street and Hwy 111

Cabazon Road from Commerce Street to Cabazon Center Drive

Avenue 42 between Jefferson Street and Monroe Street

Madison Street between Miles Avenue and Avenue 46

Avenue 42 and Madison Street

Avenue 42 between Jackson Street and Gore Street

Dr. Carreon Blvd. and Arabia Street

Madison Street from Miles Avenue to Avenue 46

Hwy 111 between Grace Street and Jackson Street

Ave 45 from Jackson Street to the wash

Jackson Street and Avenue 44

Monroe Street from Fred Waring Drive to the Hwy 111 southbound lanes

Avenue 48 between Monroe and Jackson (use Avenue 50 or Miles as an alternative route)

Avenue 48 and Monroe Street

Hwy 111 and Jackson Street

Dr. Carreon Blvd. and Calhoun Street

Jefferson Street south of Sun City

Monroe Street and Hwy 111

Hwy 111 between Monroe Street and Rubidoux Street

Monroe Street and Avenue 48

Jackson Street and Hwy 111

Monroe Street and Avenida Del Mar

Jackson Street and Dr. Carreon Blvd.

Peach Street

Date Avenue

Van Buren Blvd and Dr. Carreon Blvd

List can be found at https://www.indio.org/departments/indio-emergency-preparedness-program/hurricane-hilary/.

Streets closed due to flooding in other cities: