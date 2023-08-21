Some Roads Reopen Monday Morning Following Hilary

COACHELLA (CNS) – Several roads in the Coachella Valley reopened Monday following flooding caused by Tropical Storm Hilary, including Interstate 10 from Whitewater to Thousand Palms.

The Palm Springs Police Department reported Monday morning that South El Cielo Road and South Farrell Drive between East Ramon and Mesquite had reopened. Outbound Highway 111 to westbound Interstate 10, and Golf Club Drive at the wash also reopened.

Officials with the city of Desert Hot Springs initially reported at around 7:30 a.m. Monday that there was no way in or out of the city due to all the road closures in the area, but by 9:45 a.m., Palm Drive to Interstate 10, Indian Canyon Drive from Pierson Boulevard to Interstate 10 and westbound Interstate 10 reopened.

“Please avoid unnecessary travel and adhere to all road closure signs and detours,” Desert Hot Springs city officials said in a statement. “Our road crews are working tirelessly to reopen these routes as soon as it’s safe.”

Interstate 10 eastbound remained closed from Haugen-Lehman Way to Bob Hope Drive.

The freeway closure was due to mudslides in the eastern Coachella Valley, according to California Highway Patrol public information officer Jason Montez, who added that eastbound traffic was being turned around and it was unknown how long the closure was expected to last.

However, due to the major road closures still in place throughout all Coachella Valley cities, the SunLine Transit Agency reported that it had suspended service indefinitely. It will continue to run life-sustaining service only, officials said.

