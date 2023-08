CVUSD 1st Day Of School On Thursday

Thursday is the first day of school for Coachella Valley Unified School District as students, teachers and parents prepare for the new school year. The district superintendent is taking some time out of his busy schedule to join us this morning. So we are very happy to welcome Dr. Luis Valentino to NBC Palm Springs.