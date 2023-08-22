JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa Job Fair At The Sinatra Ballroom

JW Marriott Desert Springs Palm Desert Resort & Spa is hiring and are hosting a Job Fair at the Sinatra Ballroom 8-14, on Tuesday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 23 at 9:00am to 5:00pm.

The competitive benefits package that they offer includes:

Medical, Dental, and Vision

Free Life Insurance

Tuition Reimbursement

Retirement Savings Plan

Complimentary Shift Meal

Paid Vacation

Paid Holidays

Employee Recognition

Marriott Hotel Discount Rates

Career Growth Opportunities

They are currently hiring for Food and Beverage, Engineering, Banquets, Culinary, Housekeeping, Front Desk, Golf, Security, Spa, and more.

The job fair will feature immediate interviews and job offers. Apply online in advance at jwmarriott.careers.