List Of Road Closures As Of Tuesday, August 22nd

Here’s a list of roads closed throughout the Coachella Valley.
Palm Springs
- Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Train Station Road
- Gene Autry Trail between Via Escuela and RR bridge
- Vista Chino between Clubhouse View Drive and Cathedral City limits
- Lawrence Crossley Road (Golf Club) between East Palm Canyon Drive and 34th Avenue
- Dinah Shore bridge Lawrence Crossley and Cathedral Canyon Drive
Cathedral City
- Vista Chino between Clubhouse View Drive and Avenida Maravilla
- Date Palm Drive between Vista Chino and 30th Avenue
- Ortega Road between Moreno Road and Via De Anza
- Vista Chino at the wash (per the direction of Palm Springs)
- Los Gatos Road at Date Palm Drive
- Via De Anza at Ocotillo Road
Desert Hot Springs
- Dillon Road between Little Morongo Road and Atlantic Avenue
- Little Morongo Road between Two Bunch Palms Trail and Dillon Road
- Indian Avenue between Mission Lakes Boulevard and Pierson Boulevard
Rancho Mirage
- Frank Sinatra Drive, Country Club Drive and Parkview Drive are closed at the Whitewater Wash in both directions
- Ramon Road is closed in both directions between Los Alamos Road and Interstate 10
- Bob Hope Drive is closed in both directions from Casino Way to Interstate 10
Palm Desert
- Washington Street and Harris Lane
- Gerald Ford Drive in between Cook Street and Frank Sinatra Drive
- Fred Waring Drive from Cook Street to Warner Trail
- Delaware Avenue
- Tamarisk Row
- Parkview Drive
- Mountain View
Indio
- Avenue 44 at the wash
Coachella
- Avenue 50 at the Whitewater Wash
- Calhoun Street from Avenue 48 to Eagle Street