Cathedral City Set To Open Assistance Center At City Library

To continue to help residents here in the Coachella Valley, Cathedral City along with Riverside County are working together to set up an assistance center, helping those who were and continue to be deeply impacted by Hilary.

The assistance center is set to help not only residents but local businesses.

“We know that we had several neighborhoods that were severely impacted in Cathedral City, but we know that we aren’t the only community that had impacts, and so we’ve been working with the county to provide a variety of different organizations that will all be in one place.” Anne Ambrose, the Assistant City Manager for the City of Cathedral City says.

Starting Wednesday, the assistance center will be available at the Cathedral City Library for residents and businesses continuously trying to recover from the storm.

Agencies and organizations like Riverside University Health System Public Health, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, and more will be in attendance.

“It’s an effort to bring all of those types of organizations in one place, so that if any of our community members throughout the Coachella Valley have those needs, they can just go to one place to meet with them.” Ambrose says.

Specifically for Cathedral City residents, Ambrose says, “We’re also going to have our city officials on hand from two to four each day of the three days that the center will be open, so that if any impacted residents want to talk to their government officials, talk about their concerns and talk about specific needs they have.”

The center will be open at the Cathedral City Library until Friday.

“The residents that are already under stress from everything that they’ve had to deal with the last two weeks, don’t have to try to call around, go to different locations, go to different agencies to find the information that they need. We’re bringing all of those organizations together under one roof and hopefully provide all the necessary information and services that any of our local area residents might need.”

The assistance center will be available to all Coachella Valley residents from Wednesday to Friday at the Cathedral City Library from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.