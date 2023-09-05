Palm Springs Airport Holding Master Plan Open House

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs International Airport Tuesday invited the public to its free Master Plan Open House later this month, which will allow community members to share their preferences for the airport’s future development.

The open house will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Sept. 19 in Room Primrose CD at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 North Avenida Caballeros, according to Daniel Meier, the airport’s deputy director of aviation, marketing and air service.

“With a commitment to enhancing the traveler experience while also addressing sustainability, historical, and infrastructure considerations, the project team has worked carefully to chart potential courses for the airport’s evolution,” Meier wrote in a statement.

Airport leaders encouraged attendees to give feedback on the airport’s future layout after they learn about the research, analysis, forecasted aviation activity and facility requirements for the next two decades.

The final master plan will include proposed phasing, costs and alignment with the city’s sustainability goals, according to Meier. More information about the event and airport developments can be found at palmspringsairportmasterplan.com.

