Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for 41st Time in 47 Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Thursday for the 41st time in 47 days, increasing 1.5 cents to $5.33, its highest amount since Nov. 16.

The average price has increased 48.8 cents over the past 47 days, including 3 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6 cents more than one week ago, 28.7 cents higher than one month ago and 14.1 cents above what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.043 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

A run of six decreases in seven days to the national average price totaling 2.4 cents ended when it was unchanged, remaining at $3.803. It is 2.2 cents less than one week ago and 2.6 cents lower than one month ago but 3.9 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.213 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

