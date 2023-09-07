Temecula Pumpkin Fest Featuring Giant Gourds, Rides, Wine Tasting Returns

TEMECULA (CNS) – In just over two weeks, the autumn season will come alive at Peltzer Farms in Temecula, where the traditional six-week “Pumpkin Festival” will be held, featuring huge pumpkins, pig races, a petting zoo and mini-train rides.

The annual fest was inaugurated by the Peltzer family in 2007.

It officially begins this year on the morning of Sept. 23 and will continue until Halloween.

Visitors can stop by an open-air market and buy gourds as large as 100 pounds, according to organizers. Corn, squash and other vegetables will also be available to purchase.

The Peltzer family’s winery will be open for business most days during the fest, featuring products straight from the 25-acre vineyard. There will be pony rides and short trips aboard a 12-passenger train daily, organizers said.

A giant mound of hay for kids to romp on and a petting zoo filled with goats, sheep, ponies and other animals will also be among the down-home attractions.

The farm’s unique tractor collection will be on display daily.

Entrance fees are $2 on weekdays and $3 on weekends, though children under 2 years old are admitted free. Additional charges apply for some attractions.

More information is available at http://www.peltzerfarms.com.

