Friday Night Lights: Week 4 full of action across Valley and even state lines

This season has been anything but ordinary. Everyone is trying to tune up ahead of league play from end to end of the desert. While the Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs took a charter bus over state lines to Las Vegas after two of their three games were called due to the weather here in the desert.

Despite it all, a lot of ups and downs for teams but it’s all in preparation of league that is right around the corner. Our Tali Letoi breaks it all down from highlights to so much more on the latest edition of Friday Night Lights brought to you by Honda of the Desert – We Hear You.