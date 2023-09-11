United Cerebral Palsy Of The Inland Empire Hosts 33rd Annual Bowl-A-Thon

CATHEDRAL (CNS) – United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire will host its 33rd annual bowl-a-thon in Cathedral City this Saturday.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Palm Springs Lanes located at 69051 Ramon Road.

The UCP of the Inland Empire invited the public to the fundraiser, which will feature a silent auction.

According to the UCP, 100% of the proceeds will benefit the adaptive bike program, which provides custom bicycles for individuals with various mobility disabilities. The program assists people of all ages residing in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

UCPIE’s mission is to advance the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with disabilities.

