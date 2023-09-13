Adam Sandler Announces The I Missed You Tour

PALM SPRINGS – On Wednesday, critically acclaimed comedian Adam Sandler announced The I Missed You Tour, a massive 25-city run across North America, including a performance at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs on Saturday, October 21.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on October 12th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC making stops in Portland, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Memphis, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in Denver, CO at Ball Arena on December 12.

The announcement of this run follows his success of Adam Sandler LIVE sold-out shows earlier this year.

Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale beginning Thursday, September 14 at 12pm local time. The general on sale for The I Missed You Tour will start Friday, September 15 at 12pm local time on Ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena.