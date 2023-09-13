Olivia Rodrigo To Kick Off Her GUTS World Tour At Acrisure Arena

Pristine Villarreal

Today, multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo announced her highly anticipated GUTS world tour in support of her second studio album, GUTS, which was released September 8 via Geffen Records to critical acclaim.

Produced by Live Nation, the massive global 2024 tour kicks off its 57-date run on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Acrisure Arena, with special guest Chappell Roan.

Because there are a limited number of tickets available, you need to register for access to tickets at www.OliviaRodrigo.com, open now through Sunday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

