Windblown Dust Advisory Issued for Coachella Valley

INDIO (CNS) – Stiff winds could churn up dust clouds through portions of the Coachella Valley between Wednesday and Friday, prompting the South Coast Air Quality Management District to issue a windblown dust advisory.

The agency said the advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, warning that winds may kick up sand and other surface deposits that pose potential health impacts.

Areas included in the SCAQMD advisory are Cathedral City, Desert Center, Indio, Mecca, Palm Desert, Palm Springs and Thermal.

Winds are forecast to be out of the northwest over the next two days as an upper level trough of low pressure drifts through Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind speeds are expected to average 12 to 14 mph, with gusts to 30 mph across the desert, forecasters said.

