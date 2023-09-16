Friday Night Lights: Schools Dominate their way to the win column

The Friday Night Lights returned with Desert Valley League play getting underway for a ton of schools across the Valley.

The Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs opened up league play against Desert Mirage in the annual Date Bowl and came out victorious in dominating fashion, shutting out the Rams 55-0. The Cathedral City Lions fall to the Yucca Valley Trojans 35-28 on the other end of the Valley.

But the show’s more than highlights, we get to know Palm Springs Offensive Lineman Chief Togafau-Paleafei. He’s one of the very few Polynesians here in the desert. We mic up Coach Johnson to get a feel for what it’s like with the sideline boss and so much more.

Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien break it all down on this week’s Friday Night Lights show sponsored by Honda of the Desert.