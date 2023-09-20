Chamber of Commerce Hosts Business Expo and Taste of Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce will host its Business Expo and Taste of Palm Springs event Wednesday, featuring more than 40 Coachella Valley restaurants and live entertainment.

The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Indian Canyon Golf Resort, 1100 E. Murray Canyon Drive. A $30 admission ticket will cover live entertainment and an array of tastings including food, wine and beer.

“Against the picturesque backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains at the historic North Indian Canyons entrance, this event brings together over 100 local businesses to present their products and services,” chamber officials wrote.

Among the restaurants that will be featured throughout the evening are 4 Saints, High Bar, Boozehounds Palm Springs, BuzzBox, Ice Cream and Shoppe, Jagermeister, Las Casuelas Terraza, Sol Agave Restaurant, Wabi Sabi Jaman Living and The Sandwich Spot.

Tastings from each restaurant and bar will be available for attendees through the evening.

A tribute performance to the rock band Queen from the Kings of Queen band will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and chamber officials encourage attendees to take their blankets or lawn chairs for a more comfortable experience.

More information about the event can be found at pschamber.org/event/12077/.

