Desert Empire League Cross Country Meet 1 to get underway

The first Desert Empire League Cross Country Meet kickstarts Wednesday over at Xavier Prep High School. All six teams are back in action will compete today as the schedule follows below:

JV Girls – 4pm

JV Boys – 4:30pm

Varsity Girls – 5pm

Varsity Boys – 5:30pm

The Shadow Hills Lady Knights have already started their year off with a bang, breaking another school record. The Varsity Girls Cross Country Team broke the overall time record with a total of 1:33:44 over the weekend at Woodbridge Classic.

‼️ SCHOOL RECORD ALERT ‼️ Running in the varsity girls rated race at the Woodbridge Classic, Shadow Hills breaks the Knights overall team time record with a total of 1:33:44 (breaking 1:34:41 set last season). @AthleticsSHHS @DesertSunSports @takesbytal @BaileyKESQ pic.twitter.com/QDxDsRKRsn — Shadow Hills TrackXC Coach (@CoachDeTamble) September 17, 2023

Tune in at 11pm with our Tali Letoi who will have the results from the first league meet of the year!