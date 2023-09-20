Inside “Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein”

The original true-crime docuseries “Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein” follows the horrifying grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein, whose crimes inspired such iconic films as ‘Psycho’, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’, and ‘The Silence of the Lambs’.

We haven’t heard Ed Gein’s voice until now.

See my interview with director James Buddy Day as he talks about the making of the docuseries, his biggest discovery about the serial killer, and our society’s fascination with everything true crime.

“Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein” is now out on MGM+.

