Cathedral City Lions look to return to win column this Friday

The Cathedral City Lions started this year off with a bang behind Head Coach Richard Lee. Despite taking their first loss of the season to the Yucca Valley Trojans, they’re back in GO mode and focused on getting back into the win column against Twentynine Palms.

Coach Lee says, “It’s the little things matter and make a difference.”

But the Lions are playing with a different intensity than in years past. According to Junior running back Noah Gannon, it’s all about mentality.

“It’s really a hunt, hunt, hunt, hunt mentality out there,” says Gannon. “We’ve gotten a couple new coaches and a lot of new players on offense and defensive. And that really helped bring us together, that’s all we needed.”

Meanwhile, Lineman Luis Landa says, “It’s concentration and chemistry.”

Landa goes on to say it’s a brotherhood out there and they’re out there playing for each other.

“Man, we would ride for each other, fight for each other. We’d do anything for each other and I think that’s all it is.”

Coach Lee says it comes down to playing 100 miles an hour and several kids on the team have bought in and are committed to one another.

“They play really, really passionately. They came out and just they been running around, smacking people around — they like playing football. And when you like playing football, you’re able to do things and hustle,” says Coach Lee.

“We talk about not being out-hit, out-hustled, and not being out run. And that’s all it is.”

The Lions host the Twentynine Palms Wildcats Friday at 7pm!