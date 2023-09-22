SoCal Weather Briefing Friday September 22, 2023

What’s Going On With the Weather?!

Upper-level moisture from Tropical Depression Kenneth — sandwiched between an upper-high and a closed low — is being pulled-up over SoCal in the form of clouds. No rain is expected but they will play a roll in keeping temps below normal.

An Air Quality Alert — because of blowing dust and dirt — continues for the Coachella Valley.

Valley highs remain around ten-degrees below normal today, upper-90s for Saturday and Sunday under sunshine, then clear skies and highs hovering around 100 most of next week.